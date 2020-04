ADVERTISEMENT

BACK TO THE BEACH

A woman carries a sign of her faith at the beach on April 17 in Jacksonville Beach. People flocked to the beach after social distancing restrictions were partially eased this week. Recreational activities such as running, biking, hiking and swimming were permitted. The decision has drawn national scrutiny. Images of throngs of beachgoers sparked the hashtag #FloridaMoron that trended over the weekend on Twitter.