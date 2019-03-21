OneUnited Bank launches Queen debit card

USE Queens Visa Debit Card photo with the story

LOS ANGELES – OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in America, has introduced its new Queen Visa Debit Card as part of its Royalty Campaign.



The bank is celebrating a new generation of Queens in America who are claiming their thrones. From scientists to activists, from educators to entertainers, Black women are changing the world.



Some of the most important political and civil rights leaders have been Black women such as Harriet Tubman, Shirley Chisolm and Angela Davis. Some of the most important artists and entertainers have also been Black women, such as the late Queen of Soul (Aretha Franklin), Queen Bey (Beyoncé), Queen Latifah, Q.U.E.E.N. Janelle Monae, Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and, of course, Oprah Winfrey.



And from 2007 to 2018, the number of businesses owned by Black women grew by 164 percent. According to Forbes, in 2018 there were 2.4 million Black women-owned businesses.



“We agree with Maya Angelou,” states Teri Williams, President and COO of OneUnited Bank.



“If you’re always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be. We encourage the Black community to celebrate the amazing past, present and future Queens in our community,” she added.



OneUnited Bank introduces the Queen Card and the Royalty #WearYourCrown Campaign to take the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement to the next level.



For more information, visit www.oneunited.com/Queen.

