OneUnited announces financial literacy contest for youth

In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, has announced its 10th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where 10 children will win a $1,000 savings account. To support families who are home schooling their children due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” e-book.

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives.

Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30. The bank will choose 10 winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31.

For more information, visit www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank president and author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money,’’ said she wrote the book when she learned there there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances.

“In celebration of our 10th anniversary, we are proud to offer a free “I Got Bank” e-book to families who are home schooling their children due to the cancellation of schools,” she said. “We hope to inspire more families to focus on financial literacy, while providing a fun activity for youth. It’s amazing that in 10 years we have proudly awarded thousands of dollars to youth and created budding financial experts to seed the next generation.”