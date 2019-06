5000 ROLE MODELS / MIAMI DOLPHINS

COURTESY OF THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program partnered with Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project to host the Wilson Scholar Academic Signing Ceremony at Hard Rock Stadium in Broward County on May 28. At the event, 47 Wilson Scholars announced and signed with the colleges they will be attending, in addition to receiving computers for their academic studies.