Nike nixes ‘Betsy Ross’ sneakers after Kaepernick complaint

Above are the sneakers that include the Betsy Ross version of the U.S. flag.

FROM WIRE REPORTS

Nike nixed its new flag-themed sneaker after Colin Kaepernick told the company that it was offensive.

The Air Max 1 USA was to be rolled out on Monday in celebration of the Fourth of July. The heel of the shoe has a U.S. flag on it with 13 white stars in a circle, a design created during the American Revolution, commonly referred to as the Betsy Ross version.

The flag was used in the United States from 1777 to 1795, which was during slavery.

That hasn’t stopped some from buying the controversial sneakers. On Tuesday, they were selling for more than $2,000 on resale site StockX after Nike pulled them. The retail price of the red, white and blue sneakers originally was $120, according to StockX.

By Tuesday morning, about a dozen pairs had been sold on the online marketplace for upwards of $1,000. One pair on StockX fetched as much as $2,501.