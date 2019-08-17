NIGHTMARE SCENARIO

As we move into the peak of the 2019 hurricane season, we look back 15 years when Florida was bruised and beaten by four hurricanes in six weeks.

AL DIAZ/MIAMI HERALD/TNS

The surf pounds a mobile home park on the Indian River at Jensen Beach on Sept. 4, 2004.

BY JOE MARIO PEDERSEN

ORLANDO SENTINEL / TNS

ORLANDO – Its name was Hurricane Charley and it was only the beginning of what would be remembered 15 years later as the worst hurricane season Floridians had ever endured.

“The 2004 season is probably my No. 1 or my No. 2 top, bizarre weather phenomenon,” said WOFL meteorologist Jayme King.

“We got Andrew in the ’90s, and that was thought to be this ‘once in a century’ kind of storm. Then in 2004, Florida gets hit by four strong hurricanes back-to-back. If you go down to Polk County or some of the other hard-hit areas – Port Charlotte – now, there are still bruises that have never recovered.”

Watching Charley

Meteorologists had their eye on Category 2 Hurricane Charley on Aug. 12, 2004, as it swung over Cuba, and were not concerned with it as it was predicted to miss Florida. That was the case until an unusually strong area of pressure from the west caused Charley’s eye to shrink and its winds to rapidly intensify, according to the National Hurricane Center’s records.

Charley made landfall in Port Charlotte at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 as a Category 4 hurricane with winds blowing up to 145 mph.

The storm plowed its way up the Interstate 4 corridor taking down trees, power lines, buildings and even blowing cars off the road. It arrived in Orlando at 9 p.m. where the Orlando International Airport recorded wind speeds up to 105 mph.

Charley caused $14 billion worth of damage and was directly responsible for the deaths of 10 people in the United States as it made its way north toward South Carolina. Although small in size, Charley was the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Then comes Frances

Twenty-three days later, Hurricane Frances made landfall on Hutchinson Island as a Category 2 storm, and passed north up to the Florida panhandle.

Seven people died as a direct result of Frances: one man in the Bahamas, five Floridians and one man in Ohio after Frances had downgraded into a tropical storm in the northern United States.

The damages were worth $9 billion.

Then came Ivan

The Category 5 hurricane was blowing wind speeds higher than 156 mph as it cut through the Caribbean, but a subtropical ridge near Jamaica stifled the storm’s growth.

Despite Ivan’s gradual loss of strength due to environmental conditions such as cooler Gulf of Mexico waters, Ivan made landfall on the Florida panhandle as Category 3 hurricane on Sept, 16.

It was responsible for $14.2 billion worth of damages, and directly killed 92 people.

A large portion of the total came from the Caribbean along with eight Floridians killed on the Panhandle. The Interstate 10 bridge system across Pensacola as a whole was severely damaged in several spots because of severe wave action and a 10- to 15-foot storm surge.

Jeanne was next

Hutchinson Island was once again the welcome mat, this time for Category 3 Hurricane Jeanne. The storm obliterated huge sections of beach along the east coast and flooded areas already saturated by previous storms. Three more deaths were reported in Florida, bringing the total of 2004 to 26 dead Floridians, according to NHC records.

However, Jeanne’s true devastation is remembered to have taken place in Haiti, where estimates total about 3,000 deaths that Hurricane Jeanne directly and indirectly caused, the NHC said.

The end of the 2004 hurricane season came as a welcome to all, albeit a somber one as 46 Americans were killed directly by hurricane forces and had done damages up to $44 billion.

On your own

“My biggest takeaway from that year was the amount of damage a single storm can do, and quickly,” Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Billy Richardson said.

“It truly means that everyone needs to be self-sustained for 72 hours. People expect the government to come running when problems pop up. We can’t. We can’t be everywhere at once.”

In peak season

The 15th anniversary of the 2004 storms comes as the 2019 season approaches the peak time of tropical development, King said. Historically, Sept. 10 has served as the chosen date by meteorologists as the “peak date” of hurricane season, but with the 2004 season in mind, King believes the true peak is much earlier.

“We’re entering peak season now,” he said. “If 2004 taught us anything, it’s that you have to be prepared for the worst. These storms can develop fast and with little heads up. This is the time to get supplies and work out a plan should a storm come toward us again.”