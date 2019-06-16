New Jersey requiring hotels provide ‘panic buttons’ to cleaners

BY JULIANA FELICIANO REYES

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/TNS

New Jersey on Tuesday became the first state to mandate that hotels provide their room cleaners with wearable “panic buttons.”

The devices, which call for help, aim to protect workers from sexual harassment and other dangers.

In September, major hotel brands — including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt — agreed to provide the buttons to their employees after hotel workers with the union Unite Here held protests across the country calling for panic buttons and other safety measures.

January start

The law applies to hotels with 100 rooms or more, which includes all nine casino hotels in Atlantic City, and will take effect in January.

Local governments have begun taken to passing worker-protection laws where the federal government has not.

Raising wages too

In January, New Jersey said it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.

Last year, New Jersey’s earned sick leave law went into effect, mandating paid sick days.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, legislators have passed laws like “Fair Workweek” scheduling for service workers and “just cause” prevention of unfair firings for parking lot workers.