MTV Video Music Awards nods: The complete list

Lil Nas X performs at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. He has racked up eight nominations for “Old Town Road.’’

The nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading the charge.

Both Swift and Grande received 10 nominations, including song and video of the year, while L.A.-bred singer Eilish has nine nominations and Lil Nas X racked up eight nods for his colossal summer hit “Old Town Road.”

This year’s show will feature two new categories: “Best K-Pop,” which this year includes nominations for both mega groups BTS and BLACKPINK, and “Video for Good,” which celebrates music videos that have a focus on social issues.

The show will air live on MTV Aug. 26 with host Sebastian Maniscalco.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage, featuring J. Cole — “a lot”

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer — “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy”

Khalid — “Talk”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande– “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot”

Cardi B — “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake — “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson. Paak ft. Smokey Robinson– “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack — “Waves”

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK — “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana — “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 — “Regular”

EXO — “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G– “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow — “Con Calma”

Maluma — “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha– “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato — “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin — “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa — “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz– “Low”

Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”

twenty-one pilots — “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey– “Nightmare”

The Killers — “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant — “Runaway Train”

John Legend — “Preach”

Lil Dicky — “Earth”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” –Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish– “when the party’s over” — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande — “God Is a Woman” — Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA — “Just Us” — Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Anderson. Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar– “Tints” — Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange — “Almeda” — Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens — “I Love It” — Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange — “Almeda” — Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY