MTV Video Music Awards nods: The complete list

MTV Video Music Awards
JEFF WHEELER/MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE/TNS
Lil Nas X performs at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. He has racked up eight nominations for “Old Town Road.’’

BY CARLOS DE LOERA
LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

The nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading the charge.

Both Swift and Grande received 10 nominations, including song and video of the year, while L.A.-bred singer Eilish has nine nominations and Lil Nas X racked up eight nods for his colossal summer hit “Old Town Road.”

This year’s show will feature two new categories: “Best K-Pop,” which this year includes nominations for both mega groups BTS and BLACKPINK, and “Video for Good,” which celebrates music videos that have a focus on social issues.

The show will air live on MTV Aug. 26 with host Sebastian Maniscalco.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • 21 Savage, featuring J. Cole — “a lot”
  • Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”
  • Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
  • Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Cardi B
  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Halsey
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Drake — “In My Feelings”
  • Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
  • Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Ava Max
  • Billie Eilish
  • H.E.R.
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!”
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”
  • BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Bazzi
  • CNCO
  • Billie Eilish
  • H.E.R.
  • Lauv
  • Lizzo

BEST POP

  • 5 Seconds of Summer — “Easier”
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
  • Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy”
  • Khalid — “Talk”
  • Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
  • Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

  • 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande– “Rule the World”
  • 21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot”
  • Cardi B — “Money”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
  • Travis Scott ft. Drake — “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

  • Anderson. Paak ft. Smokey Robinson– “Make It Better”
  • Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”
  • H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”
  • Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”
  • Ella Mai — “Trip”
  • Normani ft. 6lack — “Waves”

BEST K-POP

  • BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”
  • BLACKPINK — “Kill This Love”
  • Monsta X ft. French Montana — “Who Do You Love”
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Cat & Dog”
  • NCT 127 — “Regular”
  • EXO — “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

  • Anuel AA, Karol G– “Secreto”
  • Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “MIA”
  • benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”
  • Daddy Yankee ft. Snow — “Con Calma”
  • Maluma — “Mala Mía”
  • ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

  • The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha– “Call You Mine”
  • Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato — “Solo”
  • DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
  • David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin — “Say My Name”
  • Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
  • Silk City & Dua Lipa — “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

  • The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”
  • Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”
  • Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
  • Lenny Kravitz– “Low”
  • Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”
  • twenty-one pilots — “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Halsey– “Nightmare”
  • The Killers — “Land of the Free”
  • Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant — “Runaway Train”
  • John Legend — “Preach”
  • Lil Dicky — “Earth”
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Directed by Dave Meyers
  • FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
  • Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Directed by Calmatic
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” –Directed by Dano Cerny
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Billie Eilish– “when the party’s over” — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
  • FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
  • Ariana Grande — “God Is a Woman” — Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
  • DJ Khaled ft. SZA — “Just Us” — Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

  • Anderson. Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar– “Tints” — Editing by Elias Talbot
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Editing by Calmatic
  • Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Editing by Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
  • Solange — “Almeda” — Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
  • Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Art Direction by John Richoux
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
  • Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens — “I Love It” — Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
  • ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Choreography by Ryan Heffington
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
  • Solange — “Almeda” — Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
  • BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Anderson. Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar– “Tints” — Cinematography by Elias Talbot
  • Billie Eilish– “hostage” — Cinematography by Pau Castejon
  • Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
  • Solange — “Almeda” — Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here