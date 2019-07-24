MTV Video Music Awards nods: The complete list

BY CARLOS DE LOERA
LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS
The nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading the charge.
Both Swift and Grande received 10 nominations, including song and video of the year, while L.A.-bred singer Eilish has nine nominations and Lil Nas X racked up eight nods for his colossal summer hit “Old Town Road.”
This year’s show will feature two new categories: “Best K-Pop,” which this year includes nominations for both mega groups BTS and BLACKPINK, and “Video for Good,” which celebrates music videos that have a focus on social issues.
The show will air live on MTV Aug. 26 with host Sebastian Maniscalco.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage, featuring J. Cole — “a lot”
- Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake — “In My Feelings”
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bazzi
- CNCO
- Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lauv
- Lizzo
BEST POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer — “Easier”
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
- Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy”
- Khalid — “Talk”
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande– “Rule the World”
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot”
- Cardi B — “Money”
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Travis Scott ft. Drake — “SICKO MODE”
BEST R&B
- Anderson. Paak ft. Smokey Robinson– “Make It Better”
- Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”
- Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”
- Ella Mai — “Trip”
- Normani ft. 6lack — “Waves”
BEST K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”
- BLACKPINK — “Kill This Love”
- Monsta X ft. French Montana — “Who Do You Love”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Cat & Dog”
- NCT 127 — “Regular”
- EXO — “Tempo”
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA, Karol G– “Secreto”
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “MIA”
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow — “Con Calma”
- Maluma — “Mala Mía”
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura”
BEST DANCE
- The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha– “Call You Mine”
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato — “Solo”
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin — “Say My Name”
- Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”
- Silk City & Dua Lipa — “Electricity”
BEST ROCK
- The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”
- Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”
- Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
- Lenny Kravitz– “Low”
- Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”
- twenty-one pilots — “My Blood”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey– “Nightmare”
- The Killers — “Land of the Free”
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant — “Runaway Train”
- John Legend — “Preach”
- Lil Dicky — “Earth”
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” –Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish– “when the party’s over” — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande — “God Is a Woman” — Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA — “Just Us” — Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
- Anderson. Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar– “Tints” — Editing by Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Editing by Calmatic
- Billie Eilish– “Bad Guy” — Editing by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
- Solange — “Almeda” — Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Art Direction by John Richoux
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens — “I Love It” — Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange — “Almeda” — Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson. Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar– “Tints” — Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish– “hostage” — Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Solange — “Almeda” — Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Cinematography by Starr Whitesides