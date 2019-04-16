Morehouse College to accept transgender men

FILE PHOTO

About 6,000 alumni, friends and family witnessed the graduation of 390 men in May 2018 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.



Morehouse College, the country’s only all-male historically Black college, will begin accepting women who identify as men.



In a press release on April 13, the college announced that the Morehouse College Board of Trustees has approved “a Gender Identity Policy that will allow individuals who self-identify as men, regardless of the sex assigned to them at birth, to be considered for admission in the nation’s only historically black school for men.’’



The policy will apply to all students who enroll in Morehouse College by the fall 2020 semester.



According to the statement, the new policy was developed after 15 months of community engagement with faculty, staff, students and alumni led by a task force created by Dr. David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse.



The president’s committee will now begin to assess campus needs to create diversity and inclusion programs, trainings and facilities that will support the new policy, the statement noted.

“In a rapidly changing world that includes a better understanding of gender identity, we’re proud to expand our admissions policy to consider trans men who want to be part of an institution that has produced some of the greatest leaders in social justice, politics, business, and the arts for more than 150 years,” said Terrance Dixon, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Morehouse.



“The ratification of this policy affirms the College’s commitment to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service,’’ he added.



OTHER POLICY DETAILS

Once admitted to the college, all students are expected to self-identify as men throughout their education at Morehouse.

If a student transitions from a man to a woman, that student will no longer be eligible to matriculate at Morehouse. Exemptions from this rule may be granted by a three-person committee appointed by the president after a written appeal is submitted by the student. In the event that the impacted student disagrees with the decision of the committee, the student may make a final appeal to the president of Morehouse.