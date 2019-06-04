More travel restrictions to Cuba take effect

AL DIAZ/MIAMI HERALD/TNS

American Airlines executive Gabriel Crespo greets travel agents on the tarmac as they arrive in Cienfuegos on American Airlines’ inaugural scheduled service from Miami to Cuba in September 2016.

BY DAVID J. NEAL

MIAMI HERALD/TNS

MIAMI – More restrictions on travel from the United States to Cuba were revealed Tuesday in an announcement by the Department of Treasury.

The two major changes, which will go into effect Wednesday (June 5), highlighted by Treasury were:

Group people-to-people educational travel — educational trips not linked to a degree program but done with an organization that’s subject to U.S. jurisdiction — will no longer be allowed. Such trips already authorized will continue to be authorized if the traveler already had bought a plane ticket or made lodging reservations before Wednesday.

No more exports of privately owned boats and planes.

“Cuba continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“This Administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”