Moffitt Cancer Center hosting Men’s Health Forum on March 16

TAMPA – A growing number of men in the Tampa Bay area don’t have access to regular health care services. That’s why Moffitt Cancer Center and its community partners will return to the University of South Florida Marshall Student Center on Saturday, March 16, for the annual Men’s Health Forum.

The free event is from 8 a.m. to noon March 16 and marks the 19th year for the forum and the second time it will coincide with Moffitt’s Colorectal Awareness Event, which is open to men and women.

The Men’s Health Forum is a shared effort by area hospitals, health care organizations, social service and community organizations, and businesses to provide help to men, 18 and older, who are uninsured, underinsured, or do not have a regular health care provider.

“The Men’s Health Forum is a wonderful opportunity for men in and around the Tampa Bay area to learn about cancer prevention and get appropriate screenings for a number of health-related issues,” said Dr. B. Lee Green, vice president of Diversity, Public Relations and Strategic Communications. “It is a way for health care professionals to work directly with men who may otherwise not have access to quality health care.”

Free screenings



This year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers alum and Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson is expected to appear alongside Bucs mascot Captain Fear from 9 to 11 a.m. An inflatable quarterback toss game will be on the grounds this year, as well as drawings held throughout the day.

The Men’s Health Forum will feature exhibitors offering health and wellness resources. Attendees will have access to free health screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS/STI, skin cancer and more.

2018 findings



At the 2018 Men’s Health Forum, more than 300 participated in exams that are critical to health and longevity.



Of 318 men examined, 61 percent were uninsured or underinsured.

Of 242 men tested, 46 percent had pre-hypertension and another 32 percent had high blood pressure.

81 men were educated on the importance of prostate testing and received vouchers for free prostate testing at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Of 168 men receiving skin cancer exams, 42 percent had suspicious skin findings and needed further follow-up by a physician.

Of 223 men tested, 11 percent were identified as at-risk for diabetes

Sponsors of the Men’s Health Forum include Moffitt Cancer Center, The Wawa Foundation, New York Yankees, Florida Blue, Tampa General Hospital, Tobacco Free Florida Area Health Education Center Program, and HART. Providers include AdventHealth, ACTS, BayCare, Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, OneBlood, South University, Suncoast Community Health Centers, Tobacco Free Florida AHEC, USF Health, and Walmart Vision Center.



For more information and to register, visit www.mhftampa.com.