Michelle Obama, D-Nice host voter registration ‘couch party’

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COURIER

In case you missed the news, virtual parties are the place to be right now. Log on to your Instagram or Facebook anytime of the day and you can catch your favorite deejays spinning right out of their living rooms.

The hashtag #ClubQuarantine continues to trend on Twitter and other social media platforms as we ride out what seems like an endless, social distancing period due to the coronavirus.

However, disc jockeys such as Bronx native DJ D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones, have become quarantine social superheroes. Jones got his start with the rap group Boogie Down Productions alongside KRS-One and DJ Scott La Rock when he was 15.

He left the music industry in 1993 after feeling “burnt out,” he told Variety.

Epic home sets

During this pandemic crisis, his virtual parties on Instagram draw over 150,000 people, spinning everything from disco and funk to hip-hop and R&B. Everyone down to Big Mama can break a sweat from his now-epic “Home Set at Club Quarantine” sets.

VIP viewers include Oprah Winfrey, Toni Braxton, Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Kerry Washington and our forever First Family, the Obamas.

Last week, D-Nice partnered with Michelle Obama and her When We All Vote initiative to host a voter registration “couch party.’’

The goal was for volunteers to text 50,000 young people to vote. D-Nice and Mrs. Obama exceeded that goal within the first 90 minutes with more than 7,500 volunteers reaching over 100,000 people.

D-Nice goes live every weekend and plays on the ones and twos for up to nine hours, or until his arms gets tired. Jones currently lives in Los Angeles and is under a “safer-at home” mandate.

This story originally was posted on royalteemagazine.com Alexia McKay, an editorial assistant for the Florida Courier, also is the publisher and editor-in-chief of RoyalTee Magazine, a quarterly publication for millennial minority entrepreneurs and influencers.