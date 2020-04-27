Miami jail has at least 159 inmates positive for coronavirus

BY DAVID OVALLE

MIAMI HERALD/TNS

MIAMI – At least 159 inmates in just one Miami-Dade jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the county revealed in court documents filed over the weekend.

The number is a significant jump from the 59 inmates — from all three county jails — with COVID-19 that the Miami-Dade Corrections department reported to the media one week ago. The increase of virus-stricken inmates comes amid expanded testing throughout the jail system: over 700 inmates have been tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The scope of the viral outbreak at the Metro West Detention Center was revealed in court documents filed Saturday as part of a lawsuit filed by a group of inmates seeking their release from the jail because of conditions behind bars.

Officials also revealed that nearly 400 inmates at Metro West “are being quarantined as a result of possible exposure to another individual who has COVID-19 or who has exhibited COVID-19 symptoms,” the county attorney’s office wrote. In all, 485 inmates there have been tested.

Seventy-two Metro West staff members have also been tested, of which 16 have tested positive.

Across the country, jails and prisons — where social distancing is difficult because of tight quarters — have struggled to contain the spread of the highly contagious respiratory virus. New York City’s Rikers Island detention complex, for one, has been particularly hard hit, with over 300 inmates and 700 staff members contracting the illness.