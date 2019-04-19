Miami Dolphins announce 2019 schedule

DAVID SANTIAGO/MIAMI HERALD/TNS

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on Dec. 9, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins has announced their 2019 schedule.



The team will kick off the 2019 season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. against Baltimore. It is the second year in a row the Dolphins will open at home. Prior to that, the team hadn’t played a home game in Week 1 since 2014. This is just the third time since 2011 the Dolphins will play their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.



Miami’s home schedule features an impressive slate of opponents, including three September games against playoff teams from 2018. The Dolphins will host Baltimore in Week 1, New England in Week 2 (Sept. 15) and the L.A. Chargers in Week 4 (Sept. 29). Miami will also host another playoff team from a year ago, Philadelphia, on Sunday, Dec. 1.



The Dolphins will play a total of seven games against playoff teams from a season ago. In addition to the home matchups listed above, the team will also play road games against Dallas (Sept. 22), Indianapolis (Nov. 10) and New England (Dec. 29).



Miami will make an appearance on Monday Night Football in Week 8 at Pittsburgh. The Dolphins did not play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football package in 2018 but did have two appearances in 2017, a loss at Carolina (Nov. 13) and a win vs. New England (Dec. 11). The Dolphins have played 84 total games on Monday Night Football and are an even 42-42 in those contests.



PRESEASON GAMES

The Dolphins also announced dates and times for their preseason games. The first game vs. Atlanta will be played on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. In Week 2, the Dolphins will travel to Tampa Bay on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The team will host Jacksonville in Week 3 on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. in a game nationally-televised on FOX. The final preseason game will be at New Orleans in Week 4 on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.



All games can be heard on Miami’s Sports Radio 560 WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.



Three of the four preseason games can be seen in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market on WFOR-TV CBS4, the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. The Aug. 22 preseason game vs. Jacksonville will air nationally on FOX.



Fans can visit Dolphins.com for information on tickets.

