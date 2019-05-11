Miami Alphas present scholarships to area students

Left to right: Gilbert Estime, Takevess Hatcher, Leslie Elus, Donovan Ferguson (scholarship recipient), Glynell Bradley, Edward Woodbury, and Coral Reef High School Assistant Principal Anthony Burns.

The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity awarded Donovan Ferguson its Christopher Stevenson Scholarship this month. The Stevenson Scholarship is one of three scholarships the local chapter offers to graduating minority male high school students who reside in southern Miami Dade County.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and civic involvement.

Ferguson earned a 4.5 weighted GPA and serves as an executive board member on Coral Reef High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Finance Academy student groups. In the fall, Ferguson will be attending Florida State University where he plans to major in Business and Finance.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is the first intercollegiate Greek-lettered organization established in the United States for men of African descent. Some of its most notable members include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Justice Thurgood Marshall, Jesse Owens, Duke Ellington, and Vice President Herbert Humphrey.