FAMU food distribution attracts hundreds of cars

Hundreds of cars snaked through Florida A&M University’s Bragg Stadium parking lot on April 8 as 1,100 families picked up food supplies from Second Harvest of the Big Bend. During the weekly emergency food distribution, the parking lot was completely packed with volunteers directing traffic as Tallahassee residents lined up to pick up boxes of food provisions.

“There is a huge need,” said Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU Student Health Services, which partners with Second Harvest and operates a campus food pantry. “There are lots of people who have lost jobs. It’s definitely meeting the need.”

There has been a surging demand from food banks and other food assistance programs around the country since the coronavirus crisis began.