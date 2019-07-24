Meek Mill’s conviction vacated by Pennsylvania court

JESSICA GRIFFIN/PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/TNS

Meek Mill exits the Criminal Justice Center, after a hearing on May 24, 2018 in Philadelphia.

BY CHRIS PALMER

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/TNS

PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday ruled that Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction on gun and drug charges should be vacated, the most significant step in the celebrity rapper’s long fight to overturn a case that even prosecutors have since conceded was riddled with problems.

The decision, issued in an 18-page opinion signed by President Judge Jack A. Panella, technically means that the Philadelphia-born Mill is entitled to a new trial on those charges if the district attorney’s office decides to pursue them.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. Still, at a hearing before the appellate court earlier this month, prosecutors reiterated that they had significant questions about the credibility of Mill’s arresting officer and the evidence used to convict him.

Should prosecutors decline to retry Mill, his long entanglement with the Philadelphia criminal justice system would be over.