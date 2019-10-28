Marching ‘100’ selected for 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands

COURTESY OF FAMU

Florida A&M University’s Marching ‘100’

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Marching “100” Band has been selected to perform at the 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) Invitational Showcase in Atlanta.

This upcoming extravaganza will be the Marching “100” band’s seventh appearance in the annual exhibition.

“The incomparable Marching “100” is delighted to return to the Honda Battle of the Bands,” said Band Director Shelby Chipman, Ph.D. “We promise to present a dynamic show that everyone is going to enjoy.”

FAMU was selected by voters to be among 38 premiere HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) marching bands to compete as one of the “final eight” bands.

Each band will get an all-expenses paid trip to the showcase and will receive a $20,000 grant to support their music education program.

The 270 members of the Marching “100” will be among more than 1,800 student musicians and performers traveling to Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2020.

The eight competitors include: Benedict College, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, and Tennessee State University.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $10 and can be purchased at: https://www.hondabattleofthebands.com/tickets.