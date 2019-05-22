Man with ‘hatred for Muslims’ accused of threatening Miami Gardens mosque

Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens

BY DOUG PHILLIPS

SUN SENTINEL/TNS

Brandyn Luis Hernandez, 27, was arrested Monday and is being held on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury and assault with prejudice/religion, records show.

According to Miami Gardens police, Hernandez posted Facebook threats toward the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens.

One posting on Hernandez’s Facebook page, dated Sunday reads, “(Expletive) the Muslim who stole my phone. (Masjid 183) I’m going to have your hand, with no trial, no due process. #TRYME.”

According to investigators, Hernandez had visited the mosque during Ramadan, this month, when worshippers frequently have communal meals outside of fasting periods.

Abdul Rasheed, one of the leaders at the mosque, told WSVN-Ch. 7

Rasheed described him as, “very quiet, very isolated.”

In an arrest report, police said Hernandez told investigators he has a “hatred for Muslims that own corner stores” and that he has a desire to “take them out” and “send them to hell.”