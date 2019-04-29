Looking forward from Earth Day, April 22

Former U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson (D-WI) conceived this day of awareness in the late 1960s as an enlightened response to carefree pollution all over America.

The country celebrated its first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. The environmental practices it inaugurated have become routine and universal, so much so that the symbolic replenishing of Earth’s natural resources by planting trees now seems trite, if not contrived. Not Gore’s idea

Granted, to hear all the alarmist talk about climate change, you’d think it was Al Gore who transformed public consciousness in this regard only years ago because of the remarkable success of his one-man crusade to spread the gospel of his environmental bible, “Earth in the Balance.”

But this celebration of, and deference to, Earth’s natural wonders should be distinguished from Gore’s “convenient truths” about climate change. (Gore used fake images of melting glaciers in his documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” just to scare people.)

Earth Day ushered in conservation and greening trends that have led to cleaner air, more potable (lead-free) water, and a much less polluted environment; whereas, for all his prophesying, Gore admitted he has had no impact. Major commitment

In any event, representatives from 194 countries marked Earth Day 2016 by gathering at the United Nations in New York to sign the landmark Paris Climate Accord.

As CNN reported, scientist hailed this agreement as the “world’s biggest leap forward in climate change policy in history.” It committed the world to ending our dependence on fossil fuels by the end of this century, which would limit global warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.”

Past being prologue, I feared that getting each country to ratify this agreement – to say nothing of getting each to abide by the terms – would devolve into a terminal winter of discontent. I delineated my abiding doubts in a 2015 column.

The United States is competing with China to be the world’s biggest polluter. This is why I thought my cynical fears would come true when President Trump made such a show of withdrawing the United States from the Paris accord. But I was exceedingly heartened when governors like Jerry Brown of California and philanthropists like Michael Bloomberg began filling the breach.

Stepping in

From the BBC on April 23, 2018: “Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he will pay $4.5m (£3.2m) to cover some of the lapsed US commitment to the Paris climate accord. He said he had a responsibility to help improve the environment because of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal.”

Thanks to public-private partnerships across the country, Trump’s boneheaded decision is having little to no effect. And thanks to those partnerships, it will hardly matter when the Democrats’ Green New Deal turns out to be little more than hot air.

Anthony L. Hall is a native of The Bahamas with an international law practice in Washington, D.C. Read his columns and daily weblog at www.theipinionsjournal.com.

