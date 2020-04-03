London mourns Nipsey Hussle on anniversary of his death

ADVERTISEMENT

BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.

The 33-year-old South Los Angeles native was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom.

Actress Lauren London, his longtime girlfriend, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram on Tuesday. They had one son together.

London wrote: “Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this.

“Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and God’s Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience.’’

Eric Holder, 29, was indicted in May for Hussle’s death. He was charged in April with murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.