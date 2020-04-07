Lewis backs Biden: ‘He’s a man of courage’

BY GREG BLUESTEIN

THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION/TNS

ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. John Lewis endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the White House on Tuesday, saying he’d use his pulpit as a veteran leader of the civil rights movement to “help elect a man of conscience” in November.

The Georgia Democrat said he would help Biden burnish his appeal with older African American voters, some of his party’s most reliable supporters, at a time when the coronavirus crisis has thrown traditional campaigning into disarray.

“He’s a man of courage. A man of great conscience. A man of faith. He will be a great president,” said Lewis. “He will lead our country to a better place. He’ll inspire another generation to stand up, to speak up and speak out. To be brave and to be bold.”

‘WE HAVE TO VOTE’

Lewis also expressed sharp concerns that the pandemic could lead to lower election participation and breed more confusion at a difficult moment.

“I’m worried whether we’re going to be able to have a free and clean election. I just hope that in spite of whatever is going on now, that people will not be afraid to come out and vote. We have to vote. We fail to vote, we don’t count,” said Lewis.

“I’ll do everything in my power, whether in Georgia or some other parts of the country, to encourage people to vote,” he added. “We cannot find an excuse not to vote. We must make it easy and simple and convenient for everyone to participate in the democratic process.”