Lenovo releases diversity and inclusion report

Harvard Law School’s first deaf-blind graduate joins company

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – Lenovo, a leader in innovation and developing transformative products, services and solutions, recently released its 2018/2019 Diversity & Inclusion Report.

One key highlight is Haben Girma, Harvard Law School’s first deaf-blind graduate joining the team as the first external D&I consultant helping to better integrate the needs of the disability community into its products and workplace.

Girma, an advocate for equal opportunities for people with disabilities, is an African American and first-generation immigrant that has earned President Obama naming her a White House Champion of Change, the Helen Keller Achievement Award and a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Advancing diversity

The report demonstrates the company’s continued investment in their employees to foster growth and development that leads to better decisions, better products and better business results.

“We are proud of our progress in diversity and to be a part of recasting the model for multinational companies,” said Yolanda Lee Conyers, chief diversity officer and president, Lenovo Foundation. “We are committed to continuing our work of advancing greater diversity in all its forms across our workforce and to foster a sense of belonging with inclusive practices.”

66 nationalities hired

The report revealed in the last 12 months, 66 unique nationalities were hired across 61 markets, 100 different languages are spoken by Lenovo employees, five unique nationalities are represented among their top 14 executives in the Lenovo Executive Committee and 97 percent of their business managers are native residents to the markets they work in.

Lenovo also succeeded in achieving their goal of impacting one million people through the benefit of philanthropy and volunteerism around the world. In October 2018, Lenovo launched The Lenovo Foundation to invest in STEM education programs, increase access to diverse populations and empower employees to improve their communities.

As a result of their commitment, the foundation awarded 16 mini-grants to organizations around the world such as an organization in Kenya that was outfitted with a new computer lab to serve a disconnected community.

More milestones

In an effort to continue to progress and advance diversity and inclusion, Lenovo partnered with The Atlantic magazine to host its first Inclusion in the Workplace conference, bringing influencers and thought leaders in the community together to share insights and best practices for increasing inclusivity in business.

In addition, the company launched two new employee resource groups in the US, with plans to further expansion that focuses on new professionals and early-career employees, and individuals with disabilities and caretakers and allies of the disability community.

“We have many achievements and milestones to celebrate, and meeting our goals requires constant focus and is a continual journey,” said Conyers. “We are taking steps to make sure our workforce reflects the best insights, creativity and experiences reflective of our customers and society.”

For more information on the company and to review the report, visit www.lenovo.com.