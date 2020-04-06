Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

BY DAN WOIKE

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Garnett called it the culmination of his career, the reward for the tireless intensity that he patrolled the court with. Tim Duncan called it the end of his journey as a basketball player. And Vanessa Bryant, pain still coating each of her words, called it an incredible honor for someone who she wishes was still here to celebrate.

On Saturday, the obvious became official, Kobe Bryant headlining one of the greatest Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame classes ever, joining Duncan and Garnett — two of the players with whom he defined a generation of basketball.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Mass.

While Duncan and Garnett spoke to ESPN on behalf of their careers after the announcement was made, Bryant’s widow and daughter Natalia had to speak for him.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor. And we’re really proud of him. Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate,” Vanessa Bryant said. But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career. And every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a steppingstone to be here. We’re incredibly proud of him. There’s some solace in knowing he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“Kobe was always one to downplay his professional accomplishments — MVPs, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars, and on and on and on,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “But all of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate. The highest of congratulations to you, dear friend. This one is so well deserved — for all the hard work, sweat and toil. Now, a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow forever.”