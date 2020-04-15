Judge tells lawyers to dress appropriately for Zoom hearings

MIAMI — Sweatpants and T-shirts may be the uniform for the new work-at-home workforce.

But if you’re a lawyer in Broward County, a judge wants you to avoid dressing down for telecourt appearances.

With some courts opting for online hearings, Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey issued a warning to those thinking they can wear just anything.

“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” the judge wrote in the letter posted on the Weston Bar Association website. “We’ve seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, with no concern for ill-grooming, in bedrooms with the master bed in the background, etc. One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.

“And putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit. So, please, if you don’t mind, let’s treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not.”

Bailey, who sits on the board of the Weston Bar Association, says he crafted the letter to give attorneys an update on the court’s doings. While Broward family court has already made the seamless switch to digital hearings, some aspects of criminal and civil proceedings have yet to do the same.

ZOOM ETIQUETTE URGED

The piece about dress code, however, was just an observation.

“I would want (attorneys) dressed showing some respect for their recognition that this is a court hearing,” Bailey, who has to wear his robes during hearings, said Monday in a phone interview.