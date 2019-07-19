Jazz in the Gardens set for March 14-15

KIM GIBSON/FLORIDA COURIER

Brandy was one of the many artists who performed at this year’s Jazz in the Gardens.

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

MIAMI GARDENS – The City of Miami Gardens announces March 14 and 15 for the annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2020 event marks JITG’s milestone 15th anniversary in bringing world-renown talent to South Florida in a celebration of music, art and culture.

Over the past 14 years, Jazz in the Gardens has been hailed as one of the fastest-growing music festivals in America. The milestone 15th year is expected to host a legendary lineup with chart-topping performances by some of the world’s most popular entertainers and new surprises to honor the occasion.

PAST PERFORMERS

Jazz in the Gardens is no stranger to first-class talent having hosted the likes of Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Jill Scott, The O’Jays, Earth Wind & Fire, Brandy, Fantasia, John Legend, Herbie Hancock and Kenny G.

Considered the “winter break destination for adults”, Jazz in the Gardens consistently delivers a mix of first-class entertainment, a culinary array of exotic foods and a thriving vendor marketplace.

For more information, check the website and social media platforms for on-sale dates/lineup/ticket prices.

