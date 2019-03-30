Jay-Z to receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

DOUG PETERS/PA PHOTOS/ABACA PRESS/TNS

Jay-Z will be honored at the NAACP Image Awards; wife Beyoncé is nominated for entertainer of the year.

BY CHRISTIE D'ZURILLA

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS



LOS ANGELES – Jay-Z will receive the presidential treatment Saturday at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.



The rapper, also known as Shawn Carter, will be given the President’s Award — which recognizes service that directly affects the community — from the civil rights organization’s Derrick Johnson.



“Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the Black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change,” said Johnson, NAACP president, in a statement.



“There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award.”



Among Jay-Z’s numerous achievements: bringing to life the six-part 2018 TV documentary “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”



Previous honorees include the Rev. Jesse Jackson, singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill, broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, former secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice and the late world-champion boxer Muhammad Ali.



Jay-Z’s wife, pop star Beyoncé, whom he toured with last year, may also go home a winner — she’s nominated for entertainer of the year, alongside Regina King, LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler. The movie “Black Panther” leads the nominations race with 14, including for its soundtrack.



Presenters at the ceremony include Danai Gurira, Issa Rae, John Legend, Lupita Nyong’o, Ron Stallworth, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington and Trevor Noah.



The NAACP’s Image Awards annually honor work in film, music, literature and television.

