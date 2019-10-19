Jakes, Sharpton to speak at Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral

Atatiana Jefferson

BY EMERSON CLARRIDGE

FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Bishop T.D. Jakes will deliver the eulogy and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver remarks during the funeral Saturday of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot by a Fort Worth police officer in her home on Oct. 12.

Former Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany, covered 90% of the funeral costs, a representative for the Barneses said.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson will pay for 10% of the expenses.

The funeral, which will be open to the public, and a wake on Friday will both were to be held at The Potter’s House of Dallas, 6777 W. Kiest Blvd.

“While her heartbreaking and untimely death has captured the nation’s attention, the funeral will pay tribute to her life as a loving daughter, sister and aunt,” The Potter’s House said in a news release.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when they heard noise outside and thought there was a prowler in the back yard, according to police and family.

When Jefferson went to the window, Officer Aaron Dean fatally shot her. Police had been called to the house on an open-structure check by a neighbor who noticed its doors were ajar.

Dean has since resigned from the police department and been charged with murder.

“It is clear that the atrocity of this shooting opens up deep wounds that preceded this recent murder case that resonates far beyond our community,” Jakes said in the release.

“As a resident of Fort Worth myself, I understand the pain and anger associated with this tragic loss, However, the family has asked that the funeral not be overshadowed by her death but rather that the legacy of Atatiana Jefferson be honored and celebrated for the fullness of her life.”

The wake was to be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday.