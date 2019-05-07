It’s a boy for Duke and Duchess of Sussex

JOHN PHILLIPS/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 6 in London, England.

BY GINA SALAMONE AND NELSON OLIVEIRA

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS



The newest royal baby is finally here.



A week after her due date, Duchess Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.



“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and I had a baby boy,” an ecstatic Prince Harry told reporters. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”



The Duke of Sussex, who was standing next to his wife during labor, was beyond excited as he described the experience to journalists Monday.



“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said, “but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”



This is Harry and Meghan’s first child, but they’re still deciding on a name. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, kept the child’s gender and other details private throughout the pregnancy.



The boy’s weight at birth was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also with the Duchess at Frogmore Cottage on Monday and was “overjoyed,” the palace said.



SEVENTH TO THE THRONE

The couple plans to show the baby to the public in about two days, Harry told reporters.



“This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” he said.



The child, who was born at 5:36 a.m. Monday, is seventh in line to the throne — behind Prince Charles, Prince William, William’s three children and Prince Harry. He’s Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and his title will likely be Earl of Dumbarton, according to the palace.



Meghan Markle, a California native, was a TV actress before she retired to marry into the royal family last year. The baby will be eligible for dual British-American citizenship.



Royal fans and media crews began to gather Monday afternoon outside Windsor Castle. On social media, meanwhile, reactions began to pour in shortly after the announcement.



“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy,” Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted. “Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”



Actress Sarah Rafferty, Meghan’s former co-star on the USA Network show “Suits,” also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.



“Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy!” she wrote. “Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!”



Last week, royal baby watchers went into a frenzy when a photo of what they thought was Harry and Meghan’s new baby was posted to Buckingham Palace’s social media accounts. But it was a false alarm, and actually a picture of the Countess of Wessex visiting babies being helped by programs in India supported by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

