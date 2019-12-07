Immigration enforcement and the impact on Black workers

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in its review of the Trump administration’s ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has allowed nearly 800,000 young, known as “Dreamers,” to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S.

Regardless of which way the court rules, its likely 5-4 decision will add gasoline to an already burning forest fire of immigration policy debate at the height of the presidential campaign.

Unfortunately, as we have seen, that debate has deteriorated into a flurry of racial attacks against those who oppose open borders, want to stem the flood of illegal immigration, and enforce immigration laws.

As I have written in this space, illegal immigration hurts American low and unskilled workers and the biggest losers are low-skilled Black workers.

Once upon a time, such workers were courted and supported by the Democrat Party as a main constituency.

Not anymore!

Illegal immigration hurts

The new favored constituency of progressives and Democrats are illegal immigrants.

Anyone who dares challenge that favoritism and defend our immigration laws are deemed to be racist since most of those coming across the Southern border are brown-skinned Hispanics as are many of the Dreamers.

They could care less about the unskilled black Americans who become competitors for jobs and entry into the workforce.

When all else fails, in immigration as in other areas, Democrats fall back on their old faithful standby, playing the race card!

A great example is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) who told a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors last year that the president’s immigration plan was “a campaign to make America white again”.

How disgusting! Pelosi’s message was the rallying cry for Democrats to discredit the men and women of the Border Patrol, and indeed all of those who are enforcing our immigration laws, as Nazis executing a white supremacist policy targeting illegals because they are nonwhite.

Another attack

The most recent example of the left’s race-baiting attack on the president’s immigration reform and enforcement polices is Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

At a House Committee hearing, she accused the Trump administration of pursuing a “heinous White supremacist ideology” through its immigration policies.

I guess Pelosi and Wasserman Schultz don’t realize that 52% of Border Patrol agents are Hispanic!

They should read a March 16, 2018, Los Angeles Times article by Dave Seminara where he stated in part, “Claims that immigration enforcement equals racism ignores the reality that the group most likely to benefit from a tougher approach to immigration enforcement is young black men, who often compete with recent immigrants for low-skilled jobs.”

Crickets from Black pols

Seminara pointed to a Chicago example where 800 illegal immigrants lost their jobs in a bakery after an Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) audit forced the employer to hire new workers “80% to 90% of whom were African Americans” at higher salaries.

He stated that in that case and many others the beneficiaries of immigration enforcement were working-class Blacks, who are “often passed over for jobs by unscrupulous employers.”

Do we hear any Black political and civil rights leaders or presidential candidates defending Black workers over illegal immigrants?

No!

Do they even raise the issue of illegal immigration hurting American unskilled workers who are major losers in the competition for low skilled jobs?

No!

They and their black and white progressive soul mates just don’t seem to care.

Opening flood gates

At a time when the president’s economic and related policies have brought the unemployment rate for Blacks to historic lows, left-wing Democrat leaders and their socialist-leaning allies want to open the flood gates to even more illegal immigrants who will compete with Blacks — and all Americans — for low-skilled and blue-collar jobs and public benefits.

For example, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she is open to halting deportation of illegals in order to force Congress to enact immigration reform.

Her socialist colleague, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) goes even further.

Deserve better

Fox News reports Sanders would extend his “Medicare-forall” and “College-for-all” plans to illegals including “free universal school meals — breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.”

Pelosi, Wasserman Schultz, Warren, Sanders, and their allies not only want to open the flood gates for illegal immigration and call those who disagree racists, they also do not exhibit any sympathy for the victims of the crimes of illegal immigrants.

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA, at least it will be based on objective facts; and the law, not the racially-based partisan invective that characterizes the immigration debate.

The Dreamers and America deserve better.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.