Hunter Biden admits mistake to get involved in Ukraine ‘swamp’

TERESA KROEGER/GETTY IMAGES FOR WORLD FOOD PROGRAM USA/TNS

Hunter Biden on Tuesday for the first time admitted he made a mistake by getting embroiled in the “swamp” of corrupt Ukraine.

BY DAVE GOLDINER

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

Hunter Biden on Tuesday for the first time admitted he made a mistake by getting embroiled in the “swamp” of corrupt Ukraine.

But former vice president Joe Biden’s son insisted he did nothing wrong by accepting a lucrative post on the board of a natural gas company — a gig that President Donald Trump has used to relentlessly smear his Democratic front runner dad.

“It was poor judgment on my part (but) I know (I) did nothing wrong at all,” Hunter Biden told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

“Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is … a swamp in many ways? Yeah,” Hunter Biden added.

Aired before debate

The interview, which aired just hours before a pivotal Democratic presidential debate, is part of a new strategy on the part of Hunter Biden and his famous father to punch back hard at Trump.

The president’s hunt for dirt on Joe Biden led him to enlist Rudy Giuliani and a rogue’s gallery of shady characters to dig for damaging information on both Bidens in the Byzantine and corrupt world of Ukraine business and politics.

Trump is facing the worst crisis of his presidency for his infamous decision to withhold desperately needed defense aid to Ukraine as he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens as a “favor.”

Trashed the Trumps

Hunter Biden lashed out at Trump, calling him a clown and branding presidential son Donald Trump Jr. “Prince Humperdinck.”

“Being the subject of Donald Trump’s ire is a feather in my cap,” he told ABC in his first interview since the impeachment drama erupted. “It’s not something that I go to bed nervous about at night at all.”

The vice presidential son defended his qualifications for being named to the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company. He ticked off a list of past jobs, including stints on Amtrak and World Food Program boards as well as his position as an attorney with a high-powered law firm.

Stepping down

However, he conceded that the gas company may have hired him in hopes of influencing his father, who was a point man on Ukraine for President Barack Obama at the time.

And he made the remarkable admission that most of his achievements in life could be attributed to his privileged upbringing as the son of a powerful political leader.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden,” Hunter Biden said.

Despite dismissing Trump’s attacks, Hunter Biden pledged to step down from all foreign business posts if his father is elected president. He has already stepped down from a position on the board of a Chinese hedge fund that Trump has also harshly criticized.

Discussed substance abuse

The Joe Biden campaign recently rolled out an ethics proposal that would bar presidential children from such overseas entanglements.

Democratic defenders of Biden point out that Trump’s own children maintain much more extensive overseas business interests even as they harshly criticize Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden also discussed his painful battle with substance abuse. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve after a 2014 positive test for cocaine.

“Like every single person that I’ve ever known, I have fallen and I’ve gotten up,” he said.