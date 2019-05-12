How to create fresh spring flavors

FAMILY FEATURES

When it comes to healthy eating, looking for nutrient-rich foods to include in your diet is one of the more important goals. However, when warmer weather is in full swing, it may be tricky to incorporate nourishing foods that are versatile enough for grilling season.

For a keto- and paleo-friendly option ideal for grilling, consider using asparagus to please your crowd. With its peak season typically running through May and June, this vegetable can provide a much-needed flare to your seasonal feasts and be eaten warm or cold in appetizers, salads, side dishes and more.

Keep in mind this multiuse food aligns with a variety of cooking methods, according to the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board: saute 3 minutes, grill 5 minutes, steam 5 minutes or roast 15 minutes.

Loads of benefits

In addition to quick and easy preparation, asparagus also allows for loads of wholesome health benefits with its low-calorie qualities and sources of fiber, folate and vitamins. To get the most nutritional value out of your asparagus, consider buying the veggie when it’s in-season from your local area instead of purchasing imported asparagus.

Grown by over 100 family farmers in the United States, Michigan asparagus can be used in a tasty, savory dish like Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus for a fresh family meal.

For more asparagus-inspired recipes and information, visit michiganasparagus.org

GRILLED BACON-WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 6-8

1 pound Michigan asparagus

Olive oil

1 package uncooked bacon, thin sliced

Balsamic glaze (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Wash asparagus and trim ends.

Place asparagus on tray and drizzle with olive oil.

Toss to coat. Wrap two to three spears with one slice of bacon. Repeat with remaining asparagus and bacon.

Heat grill to medium heat and clean grates.

Place asparagus bundles on grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side, or until bacon is crispy.