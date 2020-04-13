Historians throw shade at colorism conflict in C.J. Walker series

BY VALERIE RUSS

THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/TNS

Through much of the 20th century, generations of young Black girls heard snippets of the legend of Madam C.J. Walker as they sat beside kitchen stoves on Saturday nights, getting their hair straightened with a hot comb in preparation for Sunday morning church.

Walker, who died in 1919 as America’s first female self-made millionaire, built a vast fortune on “Wonderful Hair Grower” and other products for Black women. But sometimes the tales got tangled. One of those handed down from mothers to daughters credited her, erroneously, with the invention of the hot comb — embellishing a larger-than-life story that hardly required it.

She came into the world as Sarah Breedlove on a Louisiana cotton plantation in 1867, two years after slavery ended. Of Owen and Minerva Breedlove’s six children, she was the first “born free,” as she often said.

By age 7, she was an orphan, headed to the Mississippi Delta with her sister to pick cotton. By 14, she was a wife; by 17, a mother, and by 20, a widow struggling to survive as a laundress in St. Louis.

ACTIVIST, PHILANTHROPIST

Yet, by her mid-40s, she had transformed into Madam C.J. Walker, reigning over a hair-care empire so lucrative that she built for herself a 34-room, 20,000-square-foot Italianate mansion in the Hudson Valley, down the road from John D. Rockefeller’s place.

More than an entrepreneur, she was a social and political activist, a patron of the Harlem Renaissance, a philanthropist who spread her wealth far and wide, from the Black YMCA to the NAACP’s anti-lynching campaign.

If ever there was a bio made for the screen, it was Madam’s.