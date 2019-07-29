Hillsborough teacher named 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year

Dr. Dakeyan “Dre’’ Graham is shown at a Florida Teacher of the Year gala on July 18 in Orlando.

Dr. Dakeyan “Dre” Graham, a music teacher at King High School in Tampa, has been named the 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Graham accepted the honor in front of a packed crowd in Orlando on July 18, which included Hillsborough County Superintendent Jeff Eakins, school board members, fellow King High School educators, and Graham’s family and friends.

In January, Graham was selected as Hillsborough County’s teacher of the year. He has taught instrumental music at King High School, his alma mater, for the past 10 years.

He will now serve as an education ambassador, representing all teachers across the state, addressing the present and future needs of education.

Graham is the second educator from Hillsborough County Public Schools to be chosen as Florida’s teacher of the year in the last five years.