The Florida Courier staff pays tribute to their moms with personal photos and narratives

To the chairwoman of our board: Thanks for being our anchor in the stormy seas of life. We love you!

Chuck, Glenn, Cassandra

The love of a grandmother never fades whether she is here or in heaven. Love you both, Jamal

Dear Ma, Thanks for being the best mom a girl could ask for. You’re always there for me both at my worst and my best and I couldn’t thank you enough for that. Despite all you have to deal with for yourself, you often take on the heavy lifting that comes with having a daughter to help lighten my load. It’s gonna be hard not having you around 24/7 next year, but I know we’ll keep our relationship strong. I love you and Happy Mother’s Day! Much love,

Chayla

Ma, you are one of the strongest people I know. Thank you for many years of joy that we’ve shared. We appreciate all of the sacrifice and love you’ve given to us over the years, and you’re the best mother I could ask for. Happy Mother’s Day! Love You,

Charles (Wiggles) Cherry III

Happy Mother’s Day to the one who knew me before I knew myself, Mrs. Mamie Lee, who taught me how to love unconditionally, and to be kind and compassionate. It’s no surprise that so many have adopted you as their “Mom” too because you’re simply the best. May God forever bless and keep you. I love you more than you will ever know. I thank God for blessing me with you as my Mother! Love always,

Lisa

My mother supported my dream of becoming a veterinarian even when others thought it was strange that a Black person would like to work on animals. She stayed up late nights to help me with school projects and my interest in science and math came from her. She always told me to be myself and not what other people wanted me to be. Mom is a good Christian woman with a positive outlook on life. I pray that she will live a long and healthy live like her mother who was with us for over 100 years! I love you Mom!

Dr. Glenn Cherry

On April 28, 1939, God sent us an angel. Cleora Albury Rawls On Sept. 20, 1958, God gave me that angel as my mother. And on June 28, 2014, He needed her back. I miss her. She was my best friend. But I am so grateful! From her, I learned the power of prayer, the power of faith, and the power of unconditional love and support. I am who I am because she required so much of herself and, therefore, of me. Her legacy lives on through me! Remembering you this Mother’s Day! Love,

Valerie Rawls Cherry

Happy 92nd Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to Alma Barlow Jones. We love you! Chicago, Rebecca, Annette and Valerie

To our family’s phenomenal First Lady – Mrs. Josephine Griffin. Thanks, Mom, for your godly words of wisdom, your unwavering faith, amazing strength, and your peace that surpasses all understanding. Jenise and Cynthia

My Mom, Elizabeth Hendricks This is the third Mother’s Day without my mother. It will be a sad milestone, but I miss her every day. She was strong and inspirational, believing in women’s rights before it became a popular issue. She encouraged her girls to be independent women, and made it possible by insisting we go on to higher education. Knowing that she always had my back, I reached for the stars throughout my life. She lived a long, fulfilling and happy life. This photo was taken when she was in her 90s.

Eleanor Hendricks McDaniel

She was my Mama, my friend, my confidante. Thanks for leaving so many gems to live by. I love you, Julia

Clara Coaxum, you’ve been a wonderful mother, so caring of my well-being, and responsible for the very essence of whom I’ve become. It’s amazing how you taught your children to speak proper English – not knowing the path that I would take. I thank God for you, and look forward to that great ingathering in Heaven. Jerry (Jeroline D. McCarthy)