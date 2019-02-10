Guest hosts filling in while Williams battles illness

FROM WIRE REPORTS



Guests hosts are filling in for Wendy Williams as she recovers from complications from Graves’ disease.

Nick Cannon, who currently emcees “The Masked Singer” on Fox and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,’’ stepped in as the guest replacement on “The Wendy Williams Show” this week.

“The Wendy Williams Show” began airing new episodes this week for the first time since Williams announced she was taking an “extended break” from the show.

Other guest hosts are “Orange Is the New Black’’ actor Jason Biggs, Feb. 7, and actress Keke Palmer, Feb. 8.

Sherri Shepherd, former co-host on The View, will guest host the show on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. Actor Michael Rapaport steps in on Feb. 13. On Feb. 14 and 15, Bravo host Jerry O’Connell is scheduled.

Indefinite leave

Williams, who announced her diagnosis with Graves’ disease — an immune system ailment characterized by the overproduction of hormones by the thyroid — last year, released a statement earlier last month revealing she would be leaving the show indefinitely and would have to spend “significant time” in the hospital due to complications from the condition.

Her show had been airing reruns since December.

Williams also took a three-week hiatus from the show last year after announcing her diagnosis.

***

Information from EURWEB.com and New York Daily news were used in this report.