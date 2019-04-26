Gospel singer’s photo contest to honor Black moms

BLACKNEWS.COM

Music legend Melvin Williams and his entertainment company MWE have launched an open submission for photo images for a video tribute to celebrate Mother’s Day and his song titled “My Home Is Momma’s Home.”



Melvin Williams is a traditional gospel roots singer, songwriter and producer who started his solo music career in 1988.



His most recent accomplishment was an EMMY nomination for his TV special Melvin Williams: Down Home Gospel that aired in over 200 PBS markets nationwide.



He has also received seven Grammy nominations, and 19 Stellar Awards over his music career.



His song, “My Home Is Momma’s Home,” is a salute to mothers all over the world, but especially African American mothers who often go unrecognized by society for the sacrifices they make for their families.



Winning photos submitted for the contest will be featured in an upcoming video tribute.



To participate, email a photo image of your mom to melvinwilliamsentertainment@gmail.com. Submission deadline is May 3, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

