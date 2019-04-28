Gillum settles ethics case for $5K

BY DARA KAM

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE – Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum agreed Wednesday to pay a $5,000 fine in a settlement reached with a state ethics-commission attorney, who agreed to drop four of five charges of ethics violations related to trips to Costa Rica and New York, a boat ride around the Statue of Liberty and a ticket to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton.”

Nearly two hours after a hearing on the alleged ethics violations was supposed to begin Wednesday morning, the Florida Commission on Ethics’ advocate, Elizabeth A. Miller, told Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early that she and Gillum’s lawyer, Barry Richard, had reached an “amicable settlement agreement.”

Family ordeal

“Obviously, this has taken a lot of time and energy from my wife, myself, our family. Obviously, all of this happening in the context of a statewide election didn’t make it any easier. We came prepared today to say fully what our experience has been and what the truth of the matter is,” Gillum, accompanied by his wife, R. Jai, told reporters.

In January, the ethics commission unanimously found probable cause that Gillum, as Tallahassee mayor, violated state ethics laws for allegedly accepting gifts from Tallahassee entrepreneur Adam Corey and undercover FBI agents posing as developers. Corey had been a close friend of Gillum and lobbied city officials.

The accusations against Gillum became a theme for now-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a heated campaign leading to November’s election, in which the Republican narrowly edged out the former mayor. The race drew a national spotlight, in part, because of Gillum’s attempt to become the state’s first Black governor.

‘The facts matter’

Later Wednesday, Gillum issued a statement describing the end of the case as “vindication. The results confirm what I’ve said all along – the facts matter and I never knowingly violated any ethics laws.”

In brief remarks to Early, Miller did not elaborate on what prompted the settlement. But the attorney’s case hinged on an elusive Corey, who was involved in the New York and Costa Rica trips. Corey has been out of the country, and efforts to get him to testify in the administrative-law case were unsuccessful, according to documents filed in the case.

It is also unclear whether the undercover FBI agent known as “Mike Sweets” would have appeared, although Early ordered that the agent could come into the courtroom through a private entrance, remain in disguise and testify in secret in a courtroom closed off to the public.

The settlement agreement “keeps intact what I have said all along,” Gillum, now a commentator for CNN, said.

‘Excited to move on’

“But, as any adult, when you learn more information you have to step up and take responsibility for what it is that you come to know,” said Gillum, who last month launched a voter registration effort in Florida, aimed at denying President Donald Trump a second term in office.

“I will tell you we are thankful for where we are today, and quite frankly, I am more than excited now to move on to the work that we’ve got for ourselves and that is, we’ve got to get a million new voters registered throughout the state of Florida. I am going to move very swiftly to get to that work soon,” he said.

