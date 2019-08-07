FX renews ‘Atlanta’ for fourth season

GUY D’ALEMA/FX

Lakeith Stanfield is Darius and Donald Glover starts as Earnest Marks in ” Atlanta.”

BY KARU F. DANIELS

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

With no start date for third-season production underway of the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning comedy, FX has announced the renewal of “Atlanta” for a fourth season.

On Tuesday, the network made the news official, saying production on both seasons will officially begin during the spring of 2020.

Seasons three and four of the Emmy-Award winning comedy will have eight episodes each.

During the second season, “Atlanta: Robbin’ Season,” Vice called the Donald Glover-created series “the best show on TV right now.”

The Atlanta native, also professionally known as hip-hop/soul artist Childish Gambino, serves as a writer, executive producer and director of the acclaimed series.

Comedian Katt Williams received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest appearance as that alligator-owning Uncle Willie.

The series, which stars Glover as Earn, Brian Tyree Henry as his cousin Paper Boi, and Lakeith Stanfield as Darius, centers on Earn and Paper Boi’s relationship as they navigate Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

The series also stars Emmy Award-nominated German-born beauty Zazie Beetz, who recently starred in CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone.”