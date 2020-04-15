FPL shares tips to help customers with energy use while at home

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

JUNO BEACH – During this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) understands that many customers are either working from or spending significantly more time in their homes than usual.

In light of this change, FPL is taking several steps to help customers keep their energy costs low. The company recently announced it plans to fast-track a one-time decrease of nearly 25% in May for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs, subject for approval from the Florida Public Service Commission.

In addition, FPL is sharing energy-saving tips that can be easily implemented without the need for additional equipment, and encouraging customers to use free tools, such as the FPL Mobile App and FPL Energy Analyzer, to help monitor their energy use, budget and manage energy costs.

E NERGY-SAVING TIPS

Having more people home during hot days will tempt you to lower your AC to stay cool. Each degree you raise the thermostat can help you save up to five percent on your monthly cooling costs.

Everyone loves privacy but try to keep bedroom and other doors open if possible – closed doors can block the airflow of your AC, making it work longer.

Try to keep lights off in unoccupied rooms. Leaving a lamp, fan, or television turned on all the time can run up your electric bill.

Use fans wisely: Your ceiling fan keeps you cool but doesn’t cool your room. When you leave a room, turn off the fan to save from $3 to $7 a month. Leaving a ceiling fan turned on all the time can run up your bill.

Turn off ceiling, bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans when you leave the room or after use to save. Also remember to close shades, blinds and drapes to keep the sun’s heat out.

Your TV, game systems, routers and cable boxes are probably getting a lot of use right now. Not to worry, increased use of TVs and systems won’t raise your bill significantly (about $8 to $15 per month), but still make sure that they are turned off or unplugged when not in use.

Clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load, not just once it fills up, to minimize drying time.

Use the smallest appliance you need to cook – like a slow cooker, microwave or toaster oven. Heating a stove or oven takes quite a bit of energy, plus it heats up the kitchen, so your AC must work even longer to keep your house comfortable. A toaster or convection oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a full-sized oven.