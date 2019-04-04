Former Florida surgeon general gets California job

Dr. Celeste Philip

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

Dr. Celeste Philip, former Florida surgeon general, who led the state Department of Health until January, is headed to California.



The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors hired Philip to serve as director of health services for Sonoma County, California, The Press Democrat newspaper reported.



The commission agreed to hire Philip after a national search.



She will be paid $221,380 annually, according to the newspaper.



In Florida, Philip served in the dual role of surgeon general and secretary of the Department of Health. She was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott to the job in 2016 and earned $141,000 annually.

