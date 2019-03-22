Florida’s Black History Month student and teacher contest winners announced

First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pose with a student essay contest winner.

On Wednesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the 2019 Black History Month student contest winners and Excellence in Education Award recipients.



This year’s theme was “Celebrating Public Service” and the winners were honored during the Black History Month awards ceremony at the Florida Governor’s Mansion.

“Ron and I were honored to celebrate the work of some of our state’s most talented students, teachers and artists as we announced the winners of Florida’s Black History Month student contests and Excellence in Education Award recipients,” Casey DeSantis said.



“In addition, we were excited to highlight the artwork of Mary Ann Carroll, a mother of seven children and the only original female member of the Highwaymen, who is an extraordinary example of creativity and resilience. How fortunate we are to have these talented people call Florida home.”



The following student essay contest winners – one elementary, one middle and one high school student – earned a four-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Student essay contest winners

Maliyah Altemar, Panther Run Elementary School, Palm Beach County. She wrote her essay about Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, educator, stateswoman and civil rights activist who founded what is now Bethune-Cookman University.

Clare Critchett, Pine View School, Sarasota County. She wrote her essay about William Henry Hastie, a revolutionary public servant, educator and civil rights advocate who served as the first African-American governor of the United States Virgin Islands.

Chloe Lundeen, Dunnellon High School, Marion County. Her essay was about James Armistead Lafayette, who served in the Continental Army as a slave and helped America win the Revolutionary War to gain independence from Britain.

Student art contest winners

Cara Mitchum, Downtown Miami Charter School, Miami-Dade County. The kindergartener drew a picture of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman University.

Whitney Claire Morrill, Gulf Breeze Elementary, Santa Rosa County. Whitney is a second grader who drew a picture of Daniel “Chappie” James Jr., a Tuskegee Airman who served during World War II and later became the first African American to achieve the rank of four-star general.



Excellence in Education Award winners

Casey DeSantis also honored three educators with the Excellence in Education Award. The recipients were nominated by students and peers.

Nicole Wilson, Longwood Elementary School, Okaloosa County. After transitioning out of active duty in the U.S. Air Force and into the Air Force Reserves, Wilson received her dual bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Exceptional Student Education from the University of West Florida.



She has been teaching for six years and is continuing her own education by perusing a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.



Deanne Reynolds, Pembroke Pines Charter Middle School, Broward County. She fulfilled her calling of becoming a teacher after earning her business degree from the University of Florida and spending a few years working in corporate America.



Originally working as a seventh-grade science teacher for Broward County Public Schools, she has since transitioned to become an eighth-grade history teacher at Pembroke Pines Charter School. Although her U.S. history course does not specifically include a unit on African-American studies, she makes sure to incorporate these important parts of history so that students can make personal connections to their own past.

Linda Miller-Baker, Washington County School Program at Okeechobee Youth Development Center, Okeechobee County. She teaches Reading and English at the Okeechobee Youth Development Center and is also the Educational Director of the Douglas Brown Tutorial Achievement Project focusing on Reading and Math Recovery.



She earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from the University of Florida and holds advanced degrees and certifications from Nova University, Florida Atlantic University and the University of South Carolina. She was honored as the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Teacher of the Year in 2016.

