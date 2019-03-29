Florida poet releases new book in celebration of National Poetry Month

Janet Autherine

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

ORLANDO – Poet, author and publisher Janet Autherine will celebrate National Poetry Month during April with the release of her latest literary work “Wild Heart, Peaceful Soul: Poems and Inspiration to Live and Love Harmoniously,’’ available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle edition.



Inspired by her own personal journey, Autherine says she wrote this book to capture the love stories of women through poetry and create solidarity through common struggles.



“It supports and empowers women who pour so much love into others that their spiritual, mental and physical jars are often empty,” she notes. Throughout the pages of the first section, “Wild Heart,” the reader is taken on a deep dive into self-discovery while navigating through strong feelings of inadequacy, brokenness, and rejection, a sentiment often experienced by women in search of unconditional love.



The second half of the book, “Peaceful Soul,” unveils a unique strength in reclaiming the heart through a practice of self-love, sisterhood, and expressed joy. “Sometimes we have to create the perfect landing place in our soul,” notes the poet.



“This collection of poems describes fundamental truths and balance for a heart filled with purpose. Wild Heart, Peaceful Soul is the yin and yang of love.”



The public is invited to attend the author’s book signing event on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. at Bronze Kingdom, Orlando Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E. Colonial Drive.



Autherine has also authored the book, “Growing into Greatness with God: 7 Paths to Greatness for Our Sons & Daughters,’’ available on Amazon.



Another book, “Everything is Irie, an Island Girl’s Approach to Mindful Living,’’ is expected to be released later this year.



Jamaican roots

Autherine is a poet, author, publisher and attorney, originally from Jamaica and currently living in Central Florida with her three sons.



As a book enthusiast and storyteller, she introduces readers to inspirational writings through her blogs and publishing company, Autherine Publishing.



Autherine attended Pennsylvania State University, receiving an undergraduate degree in Labor Relations. She also graduated from Boston College Law School (JD) and the Georgetown Law Center (LL.M in Taxation).



Autherine’s blog, “Growing into Greatness,’’ is described as growth through books, poetry, positivity and purpose, with a healthy dose of mindfulness and meditation. The author is also a proud introvert, sharing experiences through her blog, “The Introvert Village.’’



Autherine’s blogs and writing project, “Women Leaving Footprints in the Sand,’’ a piece designed to celebrate the lives of women who are walking in their purpose, may be found on her website at www.JanetAutherine.com.

