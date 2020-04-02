Florida coronavirus update: More than 100 deaths

Florida’s coronavirus death toll reached the triple digits Wednesday, surpassing 100. The number of cases statewide increased by more than 1,000 in a single day and nearly 1,000 people have been hospitalized.

Florida has accumulated the fifth-largest caseload in the United States, according to the New York Times.

STATEWIDE ORDER

The biggest news Wednesday came when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a stay-at-home order for Floridians, limiting all activity in the state to essential services over the next 30 days to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Local leaders scrambled Wednesday afternoon to understand the implications of the order, many saying they were awaiting advice from their attorneys.

PASTOR CANCELS SERVICES

The defiant Tampa pastor who was arrested this week after holding two crowded services despite Hillsborough County’s stay-at-home order announced he is canceling services for now.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne announced Thursday in a Facebook Live stream that he was shutting down services at the River of Tampa Bay Church to protect his flock from “tyrannical government.”

QUARANTINE HOTELS