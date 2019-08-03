FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: The Bucs (right) will face the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 16 in an NFL preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

BOYZ II MEN, ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND: They are on the lineup for the Oct. 17-20 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. Details: Clearwaterjazz.com

Aventura: The Motowners will be at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Aug. 10.

Fort Lauderdale: Tickets are on sale for The Whispers and Stephanie Mills for an Oct. 4 concert at the Broward Center.

Miami: The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Tour stops at the AmericanAirlinesArena on Aug. 7, Orlando on Aug. 9 and Tampa on Aug. 10.

Tampa: Mayor Jane Castor’s back-to-school swim challenge at city pools is underway for children. Details: www.tampagov.net/pools.

Jacksonville: Auditions are being scheduled for the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus for grades 2-12. More info: www.jaxchildrenschorus.org/audition

Orlando: Catch Beres Hammond on Aug. 24 at Hard Rock Live Orlando and Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center on Aug. 25.

Miami Gardens: The International Music & Food Festival is Aug. 10 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Center.

Orlando: Khalid performs at Amway Center on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlinesArena.

Jacksonville: Iyanla Vanzant’s Acts of Faith Remix Tour stops at the Florida Theatre on Aug. 2. Details: iyanlavanzantlive.com

Miami Gardens: National Night Out 2019 takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Rolling Oaks Park.

Coconut Creek: Catch Kool & the Gang on Aug. 15 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Orlando: Tyler, the Creator performs Sept. 27 at the Addition Financial Arena, Sept. 28 in Tampa and Sept. 29 in Miami.

Tampa: The Tampa Bay Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College will host its first golf tournament on Sept. 29 at Top Golf. Sponsorships and more info about the scholarship fundraiser: naasctampa@gmail.com