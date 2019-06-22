FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JENNIFER LOPEZ, CHRIS BROWN & KHALID.

JENNIFER LOPEZ:

Her tour stops in Orlando and Miami next month.

CHRIS BROWN:

Tickets on sale for Chris Brown’s August concerts in Jacksonville, Sunrise and Tampa.

KHALID:

He performs at Orlando’s Amway Center on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlinesArena.

Miami Gardens:

The City of Miami Gardens and the Florida Freedom Writers will present Teen Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. June 27 at Starbucks Miami Gardens.

Orlando:

Catch TLC on June 28 at Hard Rock Live Orlando.

Fort Lauderdale:

Iyanla Vanzant’s Acts of Faith Remix Tour stops at the Broward Center on Aug. 1 and Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre on Aug. 2. Details: iyanlavanzantlive.com

Davie:

The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www.theSoFIA.org.

Boca Raton:

Saxophonist and flautist JackieM Joyner will be at the Funky Biscuit on June 28.

Hollywood:

Lionel Richie performs July 27 at Hard Rock Live and July 28 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

Jacksonville:

Gospel star Kirk Franklin will be at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville on July 15.

Miramar:

The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

Jacksonville:

Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.

West Palm Beach:

Mary J. Blige and Nas will perform at the Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on July 13.

Ponte Vedra:

Catch Leela James at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.