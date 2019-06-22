FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JENNIFER LOPEZ:
Her tour stops in Orlando and Miami next month.
CHRIS BROWN:
Tickets on sale for Chris Brown’s August concerts in Jacksonville, Sunrise and Tampa.
KHALID:
He performs at Orlando’s Amway Center on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlinesArena.
Miami Gardens:
The City of Miami Gardens and the Florida Freedom Writers will present Teen Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. June 27 at Starbucks Miami Gardens.
Orlando:
Catch TLC on June 28 at Hard Rock Live Orlando.
Fort Lauderdale:
Iyanla Vanzant’s Acts of Faith Remix Tour stops at the Broward Center on Aug. 1 and Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre on Aug. 2. Details: iyanlavanzantlive.com
Davie:
The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www.theSoFIA.org.
Boca Raton:
Saxophonist and flautist JackieM Joyner will be at the Funky Biscuit on June 28.
Hollywood:
Lionel Richie performs July 27 at Hard Rock Live and July 28 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
Jacksonville:
Gospel star Kirk Franklin will be at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville on July 15.
Miramar:
The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.
Jacksonville:
Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.
West Palm Beach:
Mary J. Blige and Nas will perform at the Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on July 13.
Ponte Vedra:
Catch Leela James at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.