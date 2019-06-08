HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH:

The band’s Group Therapy tour stops at June 7 in Tampa and June 8 in West Palm Beach.

SENIOR PROM:

Miami Gardens will present a free senior prom from 5 to 10 p.m. June 8 at Trinity Church. RSVP at dcooper@miamigardens-fl.gov or call 786-290- 3776

‘BLACK WALL STREET’ CAST:

The Tampa Hillsborough Action Plan will present the Black Wall Street Experience & Expo June 14-15. It will include the “Black Wall Street’’ play. Details: thapgroup.org

Daytona Beach:

The 19th Annual Juneteenth Family Festival is June 15 at Cypress Street Park (925 George Engram Blvd.), Daytona Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More info: www.juneteenthdab.com

Miami:

The annual Sunrise Ancestral Remembrance of the Middle Passage ceremony is Sunday, June 9, from 5:30 -8:00 a.m. at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. More info: 786-260-1246 or 305-904-7620.

Boca Raton:

Saxophonist and flautist JackieM Joyner will be at the Funky Biscuit on June 28.

Jacksonville:

Gospel star Kirk Franklin will be at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville on July 15.

Miami:

The People Matter Music Fest organized by radio host Papa Keith is June 15 at Gwen Cherry Park. Details: Peoplematterfest.com

Miami Gardens:

Mayor Oliver Gilbert will present the Summer Youth Employment Program June 10-Aug. 11: Register at https://iapps.careersourcesfl.com/syepmg

Miramar:

The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

Jacksonville:

Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.

West Palm Beach:

Mary J. Blige and Nas will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on July 13.

Ponte Vedra:

Catch Leela James at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.

Davie:

The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www.theSoFIA.org.