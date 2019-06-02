FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JACKIEM JOYNER:

The saxophonist and flautist will be at Boca Raton’s Funky Biscuit on June 28.

PAPA KEITH:

The People Matter Music Fest organized by Miami radio host Papa Keith is June 15 at Gwen Cherry Park. Details: Peoplematterfest.com

KIRK FRANKLIN:

The gospel star will be at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville on July 15.

Miami Gardens:

Mayor Oliver Gilbert will present the Summer Youth Employment Program June 10-Aug. 11: Register at https://iapps.careersourcesfl.com/syepmg

Miami:

The annual Sunrise Ancestral Remembrance of the Middle Passage ceremony is Sunday, June 9, from 5:30 -8:00 a.m. at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. More info: 786-260-1246 or 305-904-7620.

Miramar:

The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

Miami:

The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 23rd annual Fins Weekend on June 1, which includes golfing and fishing with area kids. Details: FinsWeekend.com.

Jacksonville:

Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.

West Palm Beach:

Mary J. Blige and Nas will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on July 13.

Ponte Vedra:

Catch Leela James at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.

Davie:

The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www.theSoFIA.org.

Orlando:

Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten stops at the Amway Center on June 1.

Tampa:

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Group Therapy tour stops at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 9.