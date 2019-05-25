FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

MARY J. BLIGE & NAS:

Catch them at the West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on July 13.

LEELA JAMES:

She’ll be at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.

Boca Raton:

Catch Jackiem Joyner at the Funky Biscuit on June 28.

Miramar:

The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

Jacksonville:

Kirk Franklin performs July 15 at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville.

Miami:

The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 23rd annual Fins Weekend on June 1, which includes golfing and fishing with area kids. Details: FinsWeekend.com.

Jacksonville:

Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.

Davie:

The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www. theSoFIA.org.

Orlando:

Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten stops at the Amway Center on June 1.

Tampa:

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Group Therapy tour stops at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 9.

Miami Gardens:

The Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast is 9-11 a.m. May 27 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. Tickets: cmgmemorialday.eventbrite.com

Tampa:

Arianna Grande’s Sweetener World Tour stops at Amalie Arena on May 28.