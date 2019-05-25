FLORIDA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

MARY J. BLIGE & NAS:
Catch them at the West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheater on July 11 and MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on July 13.
LEELA JAMES:
She’ll be at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on July 5 and Plaza Live – Orlando on July 8.
Boca Raton:
Catch Jackiem Joyner at the Funky Biscuit on June 28.
Miramar:
The Caribbean Village Festival is June 23 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.
Jacksonville:
Kirk Franklin performs July 15 at the Florida Theatre Jacksonville.
Miami:
The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 23rd annual Fins Weekend on June 1, which includes golfing and fishing with area kids. Details: FinsWeekend.com.
Jacksonville:
Mary J. Blige will be at Daily’s Place on July 14.
Davie:
The South Florida Institute on Aging will host an aging seminar on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University. Register at www. theSoFIA.org.
Orlando:
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten stops at the Amway Center on June 1.
Tampa:
Hootie & the Blowfish’s Group Therapy tour stops at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 9.
Miami Gardens:
The Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast is 9-11 a.m. May 27 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. Tickets: cmgmemorialday.eventbrite.com
Tampa:
Arianna Grande’s Sweetener World Tour stops at Amalie Arena on May 28.