YING YANG TWINS, KEYSHIA COLE and TAMAR BRAXTON

YING YANG TWINS:

The Millennium Tour stops at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on May 11 and Miami’s American-Airlines-Arena on May 12. Performers include B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins & Chingy.

KEYSHIA COLE:

Shirley Murdock and Keyshia Cole will perform on May 12 at a Mother’s Day Concert Extravaganza at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

TAMAR BRAXTON:

Tamar Braxton and Anthony Hamilton will be in concert on May 12 at a Mother’s Day concert at the James L. Knight Center.

Tampa:

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Group Therapy tour stops at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 9.

West Palm Beach:

Catch Chick Corea and Bela Fleck on May 17 at the Kravis Center.

Tampa:

Arianna Grande’s Sweetener World Tour stops at Amalie Arena on May 28.

Miami Gardens:

The Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast is 9-11 a.m. May 27 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex. Tickets: cmgmemorialday.eventbrite.com

Tampa:

“Stand Up for Innocence,’’ hosted by the Innocence Project of Florida, is a 7:30 p.m. May 18 comedy show to raise money for wrongfully convicted individuals. Tickets and sponsorships: https://www.floridainnocence.org/stand-up-2019

